Polio-free Pakistan

Today only two countries in the world have never stopped transmission of polio including Pakistan. However, as long as children remain infected by poliovirus, it is a problem and certainly children in Pakistan are at great risk of contracting the disease. Polio is still immortal in our country . Pakistan is initially struggling to make Pakistan polio-free but it is not gonna be eradicated very soon . I see conditions that children are being vaccinated in South Asian countries like Pakistan which is most common in reporting fresh polio cases. Even in these times Pakistan is facing the biggest challenge one way to curb the virus and one way to completely vanish poliovirus. I implore the health authorities to engage themselves in working very hard inorder to finish poliovirus from it’s roots in Pakistan.

Barkatullah

Turbat