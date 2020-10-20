PDM’s Rawalpindi rally to be held of Nov 7 instead of 31st

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has changed the date for the upcoming rally of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), scheduled for October 31 in Rawalpindi.

The decision was taken in a party consultative session chaired by PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Tuesday. The next rally of the opposition parties’ alliance will be held on November 7 instead of October 31 in Rawalpindi.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired an emergency consultative session of the political party held at PML-N division office of Malik Abrar.

The PML-N leaders also mulled over the strategy for organising a sit-in in the federal capital. They also reviewed the situation after the recent PDM rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi, besides discussing the registration of cases against PML-N leaders.

The session was attended by PML-N central leaders, provincial and national lawmakers and other high-level office-bearers.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has scheduled a 14-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region from Wednesday.

Bilawal is also likely to address the Quetta rally after getting go-ahead by the party’s central leadership. Sources added that the party leadership mulled over two options for Bilawal’s in the Quetta rally.

The PPP chairman is expected to visit Quetta amid GB’s visit, otherwise, he will address the rally through video conferencing.