LHWs end protest after govt agrees to meet demands

ISLAMABAD: After the government formed a committee to look into their demands of increment in salaries and improved service structure, the lady health care workers (LHWs) called off their protest outside the Parliament House on the seventh day.

Hundreds of women had been camped on the main thoroughfare in the federal capital since October 24. Their demands included uniform pay packages for lady health care workers, promotion, and gratuity for employees and security during the anti-poliovirus campaign.

Lady healthcare workers, who number over 100,000 across Pakistan, are tasked to run door-to-door vaccination campaigns and were also recently mobilised to fight Covid-19.

In the last week, negotiations with the government had repeatedly failed, until Monday night when Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan visited the protesters again and promised to have their concerns resolved. Soon after a notification was issued by the ministry of parliamentary affairs.

The notification dated October 19 stated that the government has agreed to forward the demand of identical salaries to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to deliberate on.

A committee was also constituted in Punjab to examine the issue of pension and gratuity for the healthcare workers, stated the notification.

As far as the service structure is concerned, the notification added that the Punjab government will make all possible efforts to the needful in three months, and the secretary of health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will also meet the lady health care workers.

Meanwhile, the government “shall write a letter to the inspector general police of all provinces to provide adequate security to the employees during their campaign,” read the notification.