Justice for protestors

In Pakistan, it is the season of protest for many issues. Many of them protest the 18 Oct 2007 attack , many of them protest for missing people, many of them protest for food prices. Some get success in this regard and some do not. Nowadays the biggest issue is rape where many people protest for that, but when we protest, so we should take care of the SOPs and follow them. Protests are being done all over the world, but none of them has been successful. It is a humble request to the government of Pakistan to give them justice and their protests should not be wasted.

Shayzanth Jummah

Lahore