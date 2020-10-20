Homelessness is becoming the biggest problem of Pakistan. In Pakistan, there are such poor people who have no roofs over their heads. Because of homelessness, poor people are facing a lot of problems. According to an estimate, in Pakistan, 20 million homeless people are present who have no place for living. Pakistani poor people are very miserable and they are so poor that they can’t do anything for themselves.They are passing a tough life. Day by day the problems are increasing instead of decreasing. Reasons for living without walls include poverty, unemployment, lack of affordable materials and many more. Often poor’s have no meals. However, the PM has announced a package to help poors to be sheltered. Now we hope it must not be an unfulfilled promise like many other promises.

Mahganj Hameed

Turbat