Govt curtailed covid by maintaining temperature over 40°C from June to September: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the government had done its job in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic by maintaining the atmospheric temperature in Pakistan above 40°C between the months of June and September.

He added that people in the country were now “committing a collective blunder by recklessly ignoring” the fact that it is now up to the masses to ensure that the temperatures of the summer and the humidity of the monsoon season is replicated in the winter.

“Last week, daily Covid mortality [rate] was 12. This is a 140 per cent increase vs few weeks back. Because until few weeks back it was the government that was maintaining the temperatures above 40°C at which coronavirus is least effective,” Umar said via a tweet.

He further warned people via his Twitter account that if they continued doing what they have been doing during the period Pakistan’s covid success was lauded the world over, “we will lose both lives and livelihoods”.

Echoing Umar’s views, the Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari agreed that people were being selfish.

“The government ensured a fruitful combination of temperature, humidity, prevalence of vaccinations for other viral diseases and a general immunity to respiratory diseases. Sadly people have stopped ensuring the prevalence of this hard fought combination and spoiling the effort of the government,” she observed.

“It is an act of extreme selfishness to lower temperatures and bring in the annual smog, which will undo the government’s masterful planning.