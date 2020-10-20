Dr Sania Nishtar tests positive for Covid-19

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nisthar on Monday said that she has contracted coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID 19 and am isolating myself. I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home,” she tweeted on Monday.

A few days ago, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rashid Rabbani had lost his life to coronavirus reinfection.

Earlier this month, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had also tested positive for the virus.