Court sends Shehbaz on judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday handed National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to police on judicial remand in connection with the money laundering and assets beyond means references.

The court directed Kot Lakhpat prison authorities to produce the PML-N president at the next hearing on Oct 27.

Sharif was arrested in September after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea in the money laundering case which involves the members of his family.

Last week, an accountability court had extended for another week his physical remand in the reference.

Today, the National Accountability Bureau officials produced Sharif before the court on expiry of his remand, seeking another extension which the court rejected.

During the proceedings, Sharif said he spent 85 days in the agency’s “internment centre.” He recalled the agency had previously investigated him as well and he provided all documents it sought.

A NAB prosecutor informed the court Sharif was not cooperating with the bureau in its investigation against him. “The NAB’s duty is to complete investigation whether the accused cooperates or not,” the prosecutor said.