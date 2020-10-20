Bilawal shows gratitude after COAS orders inquiry into ‘Karachi incident’

–PM summons Sindh governor to Islamabad over recent developments in the aftermath of Safdar’s arrest

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed his gratitude to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for taking notice of and ordering an immediate inquiry into the “Karachi incident”.

A tweet from the official PPP account on Tuesday said, “The Chairman PPP expressed his appreciation to the COAS for taking prompt notice of the Karachi incident and his assurance of conducting a transparent inquiry on the incident”.

The tweet added that COAS Bajwa had spoken to Bilawal over the phone regarding the incident of the arrest, which has now led to demoralisation in the Sindh police force.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS has directed Karachi Corps commander to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts. The COAS has directed the Karachi corps commander to inquire about the Karachi incidents and report back as soon as possible, the military’s media wing added.

The statement came moments after the PPP chief held a press conference at Bilawal House in Karachi and asked General Bajwa to hold an inquiry into the recent “Karachi incidents.”

Bilawal, during the presser said, that he wanted to know the identities of those people who had surrounded the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar’s house at 4 am, shortly before the arrest of Captain (r) Safdar Awan took place.

“I demand of DG ISI Faiz Hameed and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa to investigate your institution [and] how it is operating in this province,” the PPP leader said, adding that the way in which the arrest was carried out could have damaged the armed forces’ “institutional integrity”.

Bilawal added that he was ashamed of the incident. “I am ashamed [and] unable to show my face over what has taken place in my province,” he added.

“Harassing [Maryam and Safdar] early in the morning and arresting Safdar is an insult to the people of Sindh who had invited Maryam sahiba and the N-league delegation to attend the PDM jalsa,” the PPP leader said.

He further asked why similar action was not taken when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers acted similarly during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the tomb.

Bilawal added that a number of top Sindh police officials were resigning or leaving because of this incident. Earlier today, IGP Mahar had submitted a request for 60 days leave to deal with the “shock” of this “stressful situation”.

The former Sindh governor, Muhammad Zubair, alleged that the IGP was kidnapped and forced to register the first information report (FIR) against Maryam Nawaz, her husband and 200 others for violating the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar, reported one journalist.

This report was based on a voice message allegedly belonging to Zubair.

The voice message was shared on social media site Twitter, wherein Zubair allegedly said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed to him that police was pressured into making the arrest. “When they (police) refused to do that, Rangers kidnapped [the IGP],” Zubair said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz saluted the police force for stepping from their posts after the arrest incident.

She also thanked Bilawal for his “support and clear stance”, saying “Pakistan has changed.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to Islamabad over recent developments in the aftermath Safdar’s arrest in Karachi.