Asad Umar, ministers worried by rising Covid positivity rate

Planning Minister Asad Umar and other members of Parliament have shown concern over the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, and have called for stricter implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Asad Umar on Tuesday said via Twitter that people were “committing a collective blunder” by disregarding the SOPs and that this attitude has led to a marked increase in the transmission rate and mortality rate of Covid-19.

In his tweet, Asad said, “Last week, daily Covid mortality [rate] was 12. This is a 140 per cent increase vs few weeks back”.

Similarly, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mirza had said that people were endangering both themselves and their loved ones by ignoring the SOPs. She stressed the importance of wearing face masks and called it “an act of extreme selfishness” not to wear one.

“Sadly people have stopped wearing masks in all public places, especially markets, offices, restaurants etc,” she observed.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the Clean Green Index Awards ceremony, had said that he fears a second wave of Covid-19 in the winter months, as the weather is “stagnant” and makes people more suspectable to respiratory illnesses.

He added that the high pollution level cities could be hit the worst by a second wave.

“The cases are rising gradually and we hope that they don’t increase quickly; we are monitoring it,” he said.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that the opposition parties are playing with the lives of people only for their personal gains through the planned public gatherings in their rallies.

“Citizens should maintain social distancing to protect their lives,” he added.