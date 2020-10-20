6 injured in bus blast in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six persons sustained injuries after an explosion occurred inside a passenger bus near Shireen Jinnah Colony in Karachi on Tuesday.

Local residents managed to shift wounded persons in the incident to the nearby hospital using rickshaws as no rescue workers rushed to the scene immediately.

South Zone police officials confirmed that the explosion occurred due to ‘explosive material’ as no piece of the gas cylinder was recovered from the affected site. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials were summoned at the crime scene to ascertain the genre of the blast.

According to police investigators, the explosive material was likely to be planted at the bus terminal and passing by passenger bus came into its range. One among injured persons was in critical condition due to serious injuries, they added.

Earlier in August, at least five persons had been left wounded in a grenade blast carried out by unidentified assailants in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi.