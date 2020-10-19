Why unblock TikTok

It was strange to hear that the PTA has decided to unblock Tik-tok. This seems to be typical. First, PTA banned PUBG, and after a few days they unbanned it. PTA had blocked Tik-tok 10 days ago, and now they have unblocked it. What is the matter behind the wall? Everyone knows that both these apps are just a waste of time and money. In making tik-tok videos many youngsters have lost their lives. This culture of TikToks is also used for making memes. Vulgar language is also used in dialogue motions. PTA’s first decision was praised but this decision is opposed by most of the people. Government should think about it and should block TikTok for the better future of Pakistani youngsters.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana