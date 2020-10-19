UK lauds Pakistan Army’s continued efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI: United Kingdom’s (UK) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies, were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s continued efforts for regional peace and stability, particularly Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in fight against terrorism, said the ISPR.

Separately, COAS Bajwa met with Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan & Afghanistan Benedict de Cerjat, who called on him at GHQ.

According to the ISPR, both discussed issues pertaining to mutual interest and security situation in the region. The visiting dignitary appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.