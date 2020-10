I really appreciate the authorities for banning the addictive app, TikTok. Lately, there were many accidents connected to TikTok. Some people even lost their lives when they were making TikToks on the roofs of buildings, in front of trains or while driving. The youngsters were highly indulged in TikTok and had no focus on studies. Therefore, I request the considered authorities not to unban the addictive app.

Hani Manzoor Hammal

Turbat