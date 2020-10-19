Shouting at Jinnah

Appropriate punishment must be meted out

October 18, 2020 will be recorded as one of the darkest days in the history of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. By shouting at the father of the nation, Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, the domesticated son-in-law of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (NS) has proven beyond doubt that NS is the biggest political blunder of Zia-led establishment. Yes the Army must go back to the barracks but not before getting rid of the political scoundrels it has created since October 1958. Karachi is the city of Quaid-e-Azam where he was born on December 25, 1876 and died on September 11, 1948 after a glorious struggle for the creation of the first Islamic Republic. In the words of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) regarding the Quaid-e-Awam, ‘Pakistan is a grand laboratory where the work ability of Islam was to be experimented’. Workers of PTI went to the Brigade Thana to lodge a report against the perpetrators of this desecration at the final resting place Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It took them 10 hours of sit-in protest before the complaint was lodged against the Captain, his wife Maryam and 200 other unknown workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Finally, he has been arrested and moved to Aziz Bhatti Thana. PML-N workers led by Muhammad Zubair the ex-Governor are complaining about Police high handedness in arresting him. According to him, the arresting party should have waited in the lobby for the Captain to come out of his room which meant allowing him to escape from the back a door, a typical PML-N vanishing stunt.

I remember in the seventies the Mazar of Quaid was desecrated. The ‘Vote Ki Izzat Wali’ elected government of ZAB decided to post 24/7 uniformed contingent of the three armed forces cadets at the two most important mausoleums (Jinnah and Iqbal) together with the rangers. Since then the Guard of Honor duties are regularly changed with great fanfare. It seems today we are not in a position to even let our founders and leaders rest in peace in their final abode. As a political party PML-N is famous for breaking rules of decency and fair play and they usually get away with this disorderly behavior. Being a product of Zia’s ‘dark ages’ who was handed over power by stealing the peoples’ mandate has lived up to their design of spreading evil. This politics of darkness must come to an end for Pakistan to move forward. Was there no one to stop them? Even the Maulana leading the prayer did not have the courage to ask them to leave the inner cordon of the grave side. PML-N has proven to be a, ‘Vote Ki Beizzat Wali’ party.

The All India Muslim League (AIML), the founding party of Pakistan was formed in Decca in 1906. The headquarters of the party were later moved to Lucknow. In the year 1934 Dr Muhammad Iqbal convinced Jinnah to become the President of AIML. He then successfully led the movement for the creation of Pakistan and was appointed the first Governor General (GG). After the partition of India, AIML ceased to exist. Jinnah wanted to frame a new constitution of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML). After failing to get consensus he left the league never to return. PML fell on hard times. Political stalwarts from East Pakistan like Suharwardy who were treated unfairly, left to form a separate party called Awami League which then became the founding party of Bangladesh. After Ayub Khan’s martial law of October 1958, he decided to create his own brand of league called Pakistan Muslim League (Convention) which has been the incubator of several ‘Sarkari Leagues’ of which PML-N is one. As a Muslim League child it hurts when these so called Neo-Leaguers indulge in malpractices of all kinds. Misuse of the name of the founding party of Pakistan has to be stopped. Now even the resting place of the founder has been rendered unsafe. It clearly shows disrespect for the leader and the manner in which he led the party. Being an astute lawyer he always operated within the ambit of law. He was never arrested or questioned for his conduct.

For his conduct unbecoming of an officer Capt (r) Safdar must be tried and punished both under civil and military laws as he carries the rank of an officer of the Pakistan Army and a graduate of the prestigious Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul form where he hails. In the past, both serving and retired officers have been stripped of their ranks for disorderly behavior. Then there are civil ordinances to enforce discipline and respect of such places where revered leaders are laid to rest. A few years back I was in Sarajevo, while driving back to the hotel at night I came across a well light grave in the city. On inquiry I was told that the first President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Alija Izetbegovic, was buried there. It was a small but very serene and quite place and as a mark of respect, I stopped there and offered fate-ha. Incidentally yesterday was his 17th death anniversary; he died on October 19, 2003. As the city came under siege, there are graves all around but his stands out as a mark of respect for the departed leader. This blatant disrespect of our Baba-e-Quam from a leader of a party that claims to be the political successor of the founding political outfit is shameful and condemnable which should not go unpunished. In her recent address at Karachi, Maryam Safdar, the wife of the detained Captain, openly said that this is a fight between the elders in which the Prime Minister has no role. Whom is she challenging for a duel? Also it has been revealed that the Captain did not retire he sought release from the Army as such he should not be addressed as Captain (r) either. Interesting times lay ahead for the nation.