PM seeks stringent measures against opposition, trouble-makers, law violators

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the cabinet members and senior government officials not to give concessions to the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and to take emergency measures to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from the United Kingdom, sources told Pakistan Today

The prime minister chaired two meetings to chalk out the government strategy and gave directions to the cabinet members and relevant officials. He addressed separate meetings of the political committee and the government’s media spokespersons.

An important meeting of the political committee was held under the chairmanship of PM Imran to review the political situation in the country in which important decisions were taken after consultation on the latest political situation in the country.

The meeting decided to take emergency measures to bring Nawaz back home. The meeting also discussed the rhetoric of the opposition parties against the state institutions and it was unanimously decided that the opposition would not get any concessions from now on.

Furthermore, PM Imran said that the corruption case would be brought to a logical conclusion in any case. The premier also apprised the party leaders of the guidelines.

The prime minister said that there would be no compromise on the implementation of the law and the spokespersons should strongly respond to the statements made by the opposition parties in time.

Additionally, the premier asserted that the opposition parties will not get any concession, and corruption cases will reach a logical conclusion. The statements of the opposition targeting the institutions will be strongly responded to, he added.

A meeting of party spokespersons was also held which discussed the anti-state statements of the opposition parties. During this, the premier decided to adopt an aggressive strategy against the opposition parties and added that law should take its course against law violators.

Reportedly, PM Imran will also visit Lahore on Tuesday to review the steps taken by the provincial government and issues related to governance. The premier will meet Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. There will also be meetings with the Punjab inspector-general of police (IGP) and the provincial bureaucracy while meetings with cabinet members and a high-level meeting are also on agenda.

He will also chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday before leaving for Lahore and the cabinet would take up a six-point agenda for consideration. The meeting will review the political, economic and security situation in the country, the opposition movement and anti-government rallies. The cabinet will be briefed on the latest situation regarding wheat and sugar imports, government measures to curb inflation and its results will be reviewed. Furthermore, the cabinet will be briefed on the status and measures taken for the spread of coronavirus in the country.