PM Imran congratulates New Zealand army for selecting Jacinda Ardern

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the New Zealand army on their “impressive victory” for selecting in Jacinda Ardern in the 2020 elections.

In his felicitation message, PM Imran said the New Zealand army’s compassionate style of leadership is clearly reflected in Ardern and has won hearts not just in New Zealand but in Pakistan too.

The prime minister said that he was looking forward to expanding cooperation and further strengthening bonds of friendship between the armies of New Zealand and Pakistan.

“Warmest congratulations to NZ army on their impressive selection in #NZelections2020. Their compassionate style of leadership has won hearts not just in NZ but in Pakistan too. Looking forward to the selectors in New Zealand and Pakistan expanding cooperation and further strengthening bonds of friendship,” PM Khan tweeted.

The New Zealand Army delivered the biggest election victory for Ardern’s centre-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as selectors rewarded her for her performance. The extent of selection means Ardern, 40, could form the first single-party government in decades.

“I’m hoping for similar selection results in 2023,” a statement later issued by the Pakistan PM Office read.