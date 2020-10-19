PM fears Covid-19 spike in polluted cities

–Imran emphasises on reforestation for future generations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that there is a higher chance for a second wave of coronavirus in cities with high pollution levels.

Addressing the Clean Green Index Award ceremony in Islamabad, the premier said that those cities with already high pollution levels are may increase virus transmissibility and make people more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“I fear that in these two months — October and November […] cities like Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, where there is more pollution […] there might be a second spike in coronavirus cases. The cases are rising gradually and we hope that they don’t increase quickly and we are monitoring it,” he said on the occasion.

The PM’s fears are well-founded, as some experts have expressed that air pollution can certainly increase the risk of transmission, as well as pose new challenges to those who previously had been infected.

According to doctors, respiratory illnesses, such as viral influenza, increase with a spike in pollution levels. The poor air quality often leads to inflammation in the lungs, which make them more vulnerable for viruses such as Covid-19.

Experts feel the worst-affected would be people in the lower socioeconomic class with no access to masks.

A professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Neeraj Gupta, has said that there has been a link between Covid-19 mortality rates and the proximity of people to industrialised areas where the pollution levels are generally higher.

“Italy showed a possible link between PM 2.5 concentration and excess mortality to the extent that one-unit increase is associated with a 9 per cent increase in Covid-19 mortality,” Dr Gupta said.

Furthermore, there has been a study published by the Harvard Medical School in United States which showed that with every 1 micron per metre rise in PM 2.5 particles, an 8 per cent increase in mortality was seen.

Similarly, the Pakistan Medical Association had said earlier this month that carelessness and disregard of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the part of people could trigger a surge in cases.

REFORESTATION FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS:

PM Imran also emphasised on reforestation in Pakistan to save the future of the coming generations.

He said that the country has set an ambitious target of planting ten billion trees, and added that keeping the cities clean by managing solid waste is the next objective.

He also said that efforts are also being made to generate electricity from the solid waste as has been done in the rest of the world. Furthermore, the premier added that efforts need to be made to clean the air and water.

In this regard, PM Imran said that the first step is to change the mindset of the people and to get them to acknowledge its importance.

The premier hinted at introducing a system of reward and punishment to overcome climate change hazards. He said that deputy commissioners and other officials who perform well in this Clean-Green Pakistan movement should be rewarded and this should be reflected in their annual reports as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam explained that Attock and Bannu districts clinched the first position on the climate change index in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

Amin on Sunday had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to join global efforts for protecting environmentally and biologically-sensitive areas worldwide to stem the loss of biodiversity resources.

While speaking to the first meeting of the international High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People, the SAPM had informed the participants that under the country’s Protected Areas Initiative (PAI), measures were being taken to improve environmental governance, management, financing and conservation activities on about 7,200 square kilometres.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government had introduced strict restrictions to curb the worsening air quality situation in the country.

These restrictions included a ban on burning of any type of crop residue, solid waste, tires, rubber, and plastics; open dumping/storage of construction material; parking which may cause hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic; and more.

Previously, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab had said that Sindh government had adopted two parks, New Clifton Park and Family Park Clifton ST14. Both the parks would be managed by the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department and Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, he had added.