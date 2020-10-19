PM emphasizes on reforestation in Pakistan for future generations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on reforestation in Pakistan to save the future of the coming generations.

The premier expressed the above on Monday while speaking at Clean-Green Index Encouragement Awards Ceremony in Islamabad.

The prime minister said the country has set an ambitious target of planting ten billion trees, and added that keeping the cities clean by managing solid waste is next objective.

He said efforts are also being made to generate electricity from the solid waste as has been done in rest of the world. Furthermore, the premier added that efforts need to be made to clean the air and water.

In this regard, he said the first step is to change mind-set of the people and to get them to acknowledge its importance.

The PM Imran hinted at introducing a system of reward and punishment to overcome climate change hazards. He said deputy commissioners and other officials who perform well in this Clean-Green Pakistan movement should be rewarded and this should be reflected in their annual reports as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam explained that Attock and Bannu districts clinched the first position on the climate change index in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

Aslam on Sunday had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to join global efforts for protecting environmentally and biologically-sensitive areas worldwide to stem the loss of biodiversity resources.

While speaking to the first meeting of the international High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People, Malik Amin had informed the participants that under the country’s Protected Areas Initiative (PAI), measures were being taken to improve environmental governance, management, financing and conservation activities on about 7,200 square kilometres.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government had introduced strict restrictions to curb the worsening air quality situation in the country.

These restrictions included a ban on burning of any type of crop residue, solid waste, tires, rubber, and plastics; open dumping/storage of construction material; parking which may cause hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic; and more.

Earlier this week, Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab had said that Sindh Government has adopted two parks, New Clifton Park and Family Park Clifton ST14.

Both the parks would be managed by the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department and Sindh Environmental Protection Agency.