PIA to resume UK flight operations from Oct 30: spokesperson

KARACHI/LONDON: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to resume its United Kingdom operations from Oct 30 through a chartered European airline.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the booking for the flights which will be operated through Hi Fly — a Portuguese charter airline — has started.

In the first phase, round trips between Islamabad and London, and one-way flights from the capital to Manchester will be offered.

The development comes a week after the first British Airways flight landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore since 1976.

The airline has announced to operate the new route four times a week through a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the federal government has granted permission for four flights a week to British Airways with the condition to review slots upon resumption of PIA flights to Britain.

Neil Chernoff, the Director of Network and Alliances at the airlines, said the new route would give the flag carrier an opportunity to open up more of Pakistan to British travellers.