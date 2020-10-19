Medicine prices

The federal government has approved price hikes as high as 262 per cent for nearly 100 local and imported medicines in Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday, “This change was approved for drugs in the ‘hardship category’ on the recommendation of the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) under the Drugs Pricing Policy of 2018.” The price of the drugs are getting higher because of their low age and their massive importance. But we already know the condition of our citizens, they are not able enough to afford these medicines and other medical services. The poverty rate is increasing day by day and there will be more poor people if the rate of the drugs and medical services increase like this. Especially in rural areas of our country, the basic drugs and the facilities are never available for the people. It is a great threat to the population of our country and it needs to be solved by giving subsidies to the drugs which are not affordable. The funds which are given by international organizations like WHO, should be used to provide the basic facilities and drugs to the people of rural areas.

Ganji Naeem

Turbat