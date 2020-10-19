Maryam, Fazl address press conference in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman are currently addressing a press conference in Karachi.

The presser comes hours after Karachi arrested PML-N leader for slogan-mongering inside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a day earlier.

Addressing the press conference, Fazl said the manner in which the arrest was carried out was shameful.

“Is this the respect for a woman in our society,” he questioned. “This is a government of force, of oppression which does not consider itself bound to the law and the Constitution,” he said.

He said after only two public meetings by the opposition, the PTI-led government appears unnerved. “Their [PTI] days are numbered.”

