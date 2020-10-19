Lady health workers’ sit-in enters sixth day

ISLAMABAD: The protesting lady health workers (LHWs) clashed with police on Monday, as they attempted to march toward Parliament to continue demanding higher salaries to meet rising inflation and a formal service structure.

After an unsuccessful round of negotiations with the federal government, the workers who have been protesting since Oct 14 had announced on Sunday to enter Parliament on Monday during the session. Prior to the announcement, the protestors, reports suggest, had stayed in the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) for six hours on Monday and allegedly even faced abusive language.

According to National Programme Health Employees Federation (NPHEF) President Rukhsana Anwar, the demands include a service structure and creation of service rules and an increase in salaries and should be met immediately.

Anwar said lady health workers had no service structure and were paid little — from Rs20,000 to Rs22,000 other than LHWs from Sindh, who were paid Rs20,000 and another Rs17,000 as Covid-19 risk allowance.

Hundreds of lady health workers that do the unenviable job of administering polio vaccines to reluctant — at times abusive — citizens, and were also on the frontlines of the government’s coronavirus response, have been demanding their rights in the prolonged sit-in that has yet to show any sign of conclusion.

The workers were among tens of thousands of All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) members who gathered in Islamabad on Oct 14 to protest inflation, low salaries, and lack of service structure. While the other protesters left after a short demonstration, the LHWs have remained to exert pressure on the authorities.

Last week, Dr. Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to the prime minister on health, had told media that provincial governments, and not the Centre, could resolve the problems facing the workers. He said he wanted to arrange a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid but was told that the minister had already “let down the protestors” and now they seek the assurance of the chief minister.

According to Anwar, it was decided during a meeting the protesting LHWs held with Punjab Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti on Sunday that all their demands would be met but no notification in accordance with that meeting had been issued yet.

Following the meeting and the assurance given by health officials, hundreds of protesters left the venue, assuming the notification would be issued. “But no notification has been issued so far and the government is now backtracking on the commitment to issue the notification,” she said.