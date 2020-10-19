Karachi police arrest Safdar for slogan-mongering inside Jinnah’s mausoleum

KARACHI: Karachi Police arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt. (r) Safdar Awan early Monday morning for slogan-mongering inside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah against the protocol a day earlier.

“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar,” PML-N vice president and Awan’s wife Maryam Nawaz tweeted.

However, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi, who also hails from Karachi, refuted Maryam’s claim, saying the PML-N leader was “once again lying”.

“Video shows otherwise. Do [you] see any handcuffs? Does it look like he was arrested by force?” he tweeted.

Appreciate the quick action taken by IG Sindh against the the hooligans who disrespected Mazar-e-Quaid.

Law must take its course.

Awan had arrived in Karachi yesterday as part of the PML-N caravan to participate in the second public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11-party anti-government alliance of major opposition parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In another tweet, Maryam said she was asleep when the police arrived.

Unverified reports suggest Awan has been shifted to Aziz Bhatti police station in the metropolis’ Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood.

Karachi Police are yet to comment on the arrest.

The arrest comes after police booked Maryam, Awan and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum. The complainant, Waqas Ahmed, alleged that the PML-N leaders, along with 200 of their followers, reached Jinnah’s grave where Awan jumped over the grill surrounding it.

He said that he tried to stop him from doing so but Awan “got out of control” and started threatening him and his fellows that he would kill them. He added that Awan later damaged government property before leaving the site with his followers.

“My complaint is that Safdar and his cohort violated the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum and his grave. A case [should be] registered against him for raising political slogans inside the mausoleum complex, death threats against me, and for damaging government property.”

According to the FIR, a case has been registered on Section 6 (a convening of meetings or processions in the mausoleum), Section 8 (entry into the mausoleum with a weapon) and Section 10 (the penalty for contravention of provisions) of The Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971.

Responding to the move, PPP minister Saeed Ghani said that while Awan’s behaviour at the mausoleum was inappropriate, the way his arrest was carried out was “condemnable”.

He alleged this was being done to create a rift among PDM and claimed the provincial government had no role in the arrest.

Muhammad Zubair, Maryam’s spokesperson, while speaking to reporters in Karachi, claimed the arrest was a “sting operation by the state” and was carried out to damage the PDM alliance.

He said he had talked to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Ghani and would reveal the facts in front of the public soon.

“The easiest way for Imran Khan is to arrest [Awan] so the entire blame will fall on Sindh government and police,” he said.