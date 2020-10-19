IHC summons Nawaz via newspaper ad on Nov 24

ISLAMABAD: The court summons for the deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield House references have been published in Oct 19 edition of leading Urdu and English dailies, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday.

Sharif has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment. His party insists that despite being summoned by the courts, who declared him a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana corruption probe, the former premier will only return after the “completion” of his treatment.

The high court on Oct 8 decided to summon the former premier through newspaper advertisements after he refused to collect his arrest warrants from Pakistan High Commission in London. The court, in the same hearing, ordered the government to pace advertisements in two national dailies, Jang and Dawn.

During Monday’s hearing, copies of the advertisements were presented before the court.

The summons directs the former premier to appear before the IHC on Nov 24.