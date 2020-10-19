Hekmatyar to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will arrive in Islamabad today for talks on Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

The visit was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) through a tweet on Sunday.

Leader of Hezb-e-Islami of #Afghanistan Mr. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar along with a delegation is visiting Islamabad from 19-21 Oct. The visit will provide an opportunity for exchange of views on #AfghanPeaceProcess & strengthening of 🇵🇰-🇦🇫 bilateral ties. @mfa_afghanistan pic.twitter.com/tTXiKEOtsx — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 18, 2020

During his three-day visit, the former Afghanistan prime minister, who is accompanied by his son Habibur Rehman and several other party leaders, will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hekmatyar, who is visiting on the invitation of the Foreign Office, will also meet Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi amongst others.

“The visit of Gulbud­din Hekmatyar will provide an opportunity for [an] exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghan­istan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The FO said that Pakistan attached great importance to its fraternal relations with Afghanistan rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. “Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people,” it added.

The visit comes nearly three weeks after the official trip of High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) chairman Abdullah Abdullah — Afghanistan’s top envoy for the ongoing negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban — as Pakistan is engaged with all Afghan stakeholders for the sake of the peace process.

According to Arab News, Hekmatyar will also meet the Jamaat-i-Islami leader Senator Sirajul Haq.

Hekmatyar’s son described the visit as “very important” because of Islamabad’s “key” role in the peace process.

“As Pakistan’s role is a key to the peace process, so we want to have a better understanding with Pakistan,” he said. “We will discuss the difficulties in the peace process and how to remove the obstacles, and how to make the peace process successful.”

Last month, Hekmatyar had expressed his willingness to form an alliance with the Taliban in war-torn Afghanistan.

“Hezb-e-Islami is ready for direct talks with the Taliban, as well as for partnership and cooperation. We believe that if these two groups join hands, the crisis in Afghanistan will end soon and no force will be able to stand against it,” he had said.

“When the first round of talks between Kabul [the Afghan government] and the Taliban is completed, we are ready for the Hezb-e-Islami and the Taliban to start talks. The decision now rests with the Taliban.”

The Taliban are yet to comment on the offer.