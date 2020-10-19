Hafeez Centre flames finally doused, shopkeepers lament billions in losses

The shopkeepers of Hafeez Centre in Lahore are weeping over the loss of billions as the flames have finally been put out after hours of the inferno raging through the plaza.

Rescue officials said on Monday that fire has been put on and now the cooling process in underway. Meanwhile, the shopkeepers protested against the Punjab government when their officials arrived on the scene.

According to the estimates, Rs2.5-3 billion worth of electronics had been lost in the fire. An approximate 250 to 300 shops in the plaza had been damaged by the fire. The president of the centre said that each shopped suffered a loss of at least Rs20 million.

“There are big and small shopkeepers on each floor where the fire incident occurred. Out of which almost 100 shopkeepers had large businesses and 150 to 200 were operating small businesses with small shops”, he said, adding that details of the loss will be disclosed when each shopkeeper will calculate and submit claims.

According to police officials, the fire department was called into around 6 am after a fire started on the second floor of the plaza, where mobile and laptop stores were located. It soon spread up to the fourth floor.

“The cause of the fire at Hafeez Center will be ascertained. All the facts of the fire incident will be made public. The loss of traders is heartbreaking and I have instructed to estimate damages. We will review the losses of the traders and take steps to rectify the situation,” Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had said.

Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman has formed a 14-member inquiry committee headed by the deputy commissioner (DC) on the Hafeez Centre incident. The convener of the committee will be the Lahore DC and the committee will submit a preliminary report in 24 hours while a detailed report will be submitted to the Lahore commissioner in seven days.