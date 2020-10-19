Follow SOPs and defeat Covid-19

Though schools and colleges have been taking steps to implement the Standard Operating procedures (SOP),positive cases are emerging in educational institutions. Meanwhile, 32 schools and colleges in Islamabad (both public and private) have been sealed due to positive cases. Around 23,000 staffers and students of educational institutions were tested and 72 of them were found infected with the virus since the reopening of educational institutions on September 15. However, the situation is still under control, especially if the public takes more measures in order to defeat Covid-19 easily.

Mehr Baloch Sajidi

Awaran