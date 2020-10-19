The latest Nobel Peace Prize has been announced now. According to the news sources, the World Food Programme [WFP] has been awarded this prestigious prize. It has been reported that the efforts to fight hunger the world over have been richly rewarded with the coveted prize. Mainstream news channels like BBC and CNN have just highlighted this news piece.

As we know, the Nobel Prize institution has been a great platform, having been encouraging many a person and so many big personalities from diverse areas like social domain and science up till now.

More to the point, the number of people from such interesting yet intense fields should go up given the various problems facing the world now. Great doses of encouragement and enthusiasm should go into such humanitarian activities as fighting hunger. True to form, such coveted prizes have indeed been great panacea for world conflicts.

The recent CNN interview clearly shows that the people from the World Food Programme including the WFP Director have all been a happy lot enthusiastically working on their project.

As a token of reminder, my family [I had been rigorously working in the fields and on the farms] and others have been into intense farming activities like crop cultivation and growing trees around in my native areas like Tuticorin, Korkai, Nagercoil, Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai