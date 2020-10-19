Faraz says govt’s policies strengthened economy

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the development of the country and improving its economic condition.

Talking to the media at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the information minister said that the government’s policies strengthened the economy and economic indicators have improved.

He added that the government is fully aware of the problems faced by journalists and that it is working to resolve them.

The minister also said that the past politicians had practiced a form of politics aimed at weakening the national institutions, adding that the opposition is putting on a failing show now.

He said that the opposition parties have joined hands to protect their looted wealth. He added that the opposition also attempted to blackmail the government on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation. The information minister said that the people rejected these elements in the 2018 elections.

Meanwhile, talking to a state-run television channel, Faraz said that the government and opposition are parts of the democratic system and the role of the opposition is to point out mistakes of the government for rectification.

He said that the opposition is busy defending its own corruption. The minister said that the politicians of the past extended their business during their regimes and that is the reason millions of rupees were recovered from the accounts of their servants.

“The coronavirus affected the economies worldwide and we too bore the brunt of the virus, however, the Prime Minister wants to put minimum burden on the poor and bring prices of commodities to a minimum level,” he added.