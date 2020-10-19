Cleaning up the streets

One of the worst habits one can have is the addiction of drugs. According to numerous researchers, drug addicts roam on streets with no aim and are in a very pitiful situation. They usually have no place to live as they try to be close to drug dealers, so that they can easily get drugs. Pakistan’s youth is highly indulged in drugs, which is destroying the future of our country. We need to uproot it from its roots. The drug dealers must be punished. The authorities can easily arrest the drug suppliers by adding an option to complain about such people on the Prime Minister’s citizen’s portal. Through this application, people can send the locations of drug addicts and within weeks the suppliers can be arrested. Therefore, I request the authorities to take steps to prevent drug trafficking.

Zumrud Ghani

Kech