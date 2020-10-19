Captaincies Safdar released on bail hours after Karachi arrest

KARACHI: Hours after the arrest of Captain (r) Safdar in “violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid” case on Monday, the Judicial Magistrate East approved his bail and instructed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Safdar was arrested on Monday morning from the hotel after he was booked for violating the sanctity of the Mazar-e-Quaid. He was presented before a judicial magistrate in the afternoon where he was granted bail.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz while addressing a news conference flanked by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, she said, “Mariyum Aurangzeb has just informed me that retired Captain Safdar has been released on bail.”

“Me and Captain Safdar will go from Karachi together,” she said after a lengthy press conference in which she bashed the federal government.

Speaking on the incident, Maryam had said, “Safdar opened the door and police were standing outside who said we are here to arrest you. Safdar told them he’ll change and take his medicine, since he is diabetic, but they broke down the door and came inside.”

“Safdar asked them to not enter since I [his wife] was inside but they did and arrested him,” she added.

Safdar was earlier kept at the Aziz Bhatti Police Station before he was presented before the magistrate. Maryam had taken to Twitter after Safdar was arrested and tweeted that police had “broken” the door of the hotel room they were staying in to arrest her husband.

“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt Safdar,” Maryam said via tweet.

The PML-N leader had been taken into custody after a case of violating of the sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar. A day earlier he had chanted the slogan “vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)” and urged people to join him.

The case had been registered on Section 6, Section 8 and Section 10 of the Mazar’s protection and maintenance ordinance. Maryam defended her husband’s actions earlier.

“What is wrong with repeating Quaid-i-Azam’s stance at his mausoleum?” she asked, “What is wrong with Madar-i-Millat (mother of the nation) slogans? No one chanted slogans for Nawaz Sharif or me.”

While reacting to the development, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said on Twitter, “Mohtarma, Sindh police is under complete and direct control of [Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari] (Your ally these days). Either the arrest of your husband was staged by you [and] your new ally as publicity stunt or you’re working against each other STILL! Which one is it?”