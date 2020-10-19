Cabinet likely to approve temporary management for Gun & Country Club

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to give approval for the establishment of a temporary management committee of the Gun & Country Club in Islamabad.

Reportedly, cabinet, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, will take up six agenda items — the implementation status of Cabinet Division; establishment of a temporary management committee of Gun & Country Club, Islamabad; ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR).

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) proposed Naeem Bukhari, Maria Sharif, Lt Col (r) Haroon Imam, Dr Fahad Haroon Aziz, Syed Muhammad Irfan, Ahsan Iqbal Bhatti as the principal nominees, while three other members would be secretary of the Ministry of IPC, chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and director-general of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Reportedly, for the 9th South Asian Games, shooting ranges were developed in the premises owned by the PSB. In order to sustain and institutionalise the shooting range facilities, the Gun and Country Club was established through a resolution passed by the then-Ministry of Sports in 2002.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) took suo motu notice of the allotment of land for the Gun & Country Club in 2011. The court order, dated July 9, 2018, ordered the IPC to take over the management of the club and appointed a managing committee.

The court also said that since the resolution for the establishment of Gun & Country Club was not issued by a competent authority, the resolution had no legal validity or sanctity.

Subsequently, the SC on November 2018, appointed another management committee, which mostly consisting of private members.

The tenure of the management committee has been extended to November 19, 2020. Earlier, the apex court directed the federal government to complete its process for proposing a lawful and practical legal framework for the management of the club and the designations of the members of a new management committee before the next hearing.