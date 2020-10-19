Be grateful I let performance do the talking, some people have Imran Khan as their leader: Harry

NEWCASTLE: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has urged the fans of the club to be grateful to have him as their leader, citing others who are not quite as fortunate.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent after the 4-1 win away to Newcastle in the Premier League, Maguire responded to the criticism leveled at him by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he lets his performance do the talking.

“Be grateful that you have a thorough professional leading you, one who lets his performance do the talking. Some people have Imran Khan as their leader,” said Maguire after netting a crucial equaliser in the game against Newcastle and impressing with his defensive display after a tough couple of weeks.

Maguire, further replying to Khan’s claims from two weeks ago, said that his selector Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is significantly likelier to say ‘sab se pehlay aap ne ghabrana nahi hai’ as compared to Khan’s selector.

“That’s the thing with selectors, they select you, will support you for a bit, but then you are on your own and will be judged by your performance,” said Maguire.

“We’re in the business of results, and we can’t get away with whining about what we inherited or what the leaders before us were like. We have to prove ourselves and show performance instead of relying on the selectors to irrationally back you,” he added.

“Because once you start making the selector look bad – like really really bad – they’d rather save their backside than yours.”