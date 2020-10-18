Sindh health minister in favour of fining those who flaunt SOPs

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that she is in favour of imposing a Rs1000 fine on those who do not wear face masks in public in light of the rising number of reinfection cases of Covid-19.

The fine was first presented by Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani in March, and he has recently filed the petition for this fine again.

The minister said, “Like in the rest of the world, reinfections with the coronavirus are being seen in Sindh too.” She further added that in some cases, antibodies are not formed after an infection.

Dr Pechuhu said in response to a question that there so far has been no empirical evidence to support the idea of herd immunity, which is why is is important to take precautions and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“People should religiously follow precautionary measures as the second attack of the virus caused chronic infection and complications, especially in elderly people,” the minister emphasised.

It is pertinent to mention here that in many countries, the restrictions applied due to the coronavirus have been likened to human rights violations.

According to reports, Dr Pechuhu said that those who had previously tested positive for coronavirus but were asymptomatic are now showing severe symptoms as reinfections were being reported at different public and private hospitals in Sindh.

Earlier this week, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rashid Rabbani had passed after from Covid-19 reinfection.

While many cases of re-infection have emerged around the country, as reported by the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) and Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), no hospital has reported any deaths save for Rabbani’s.

“Rashid Rabbani, 68, had been brought to the Ziauddin Hospital with Covid-19 re-infection last week and his condition was very serious. He had to be shifted to the ventilator but unfortunately, his condition continued to deteriorate and he passed away today evening,” Dr Ziauddin Hospital Chairman Dr Asim Hussain had told a local news outlet on Thursday.

He had also said that the cases were rising throughout the country and that most people required ventilator support.