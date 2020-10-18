Rise in cement prices

The current rise of inflation and high prices of many goods has annihilated lots of professions, and has disturbed every field of life. This recent rise of cement prices has brought a new shape of catastrophe for the construction profession and industry. However, the new price of cement has affected the public in a bad manner, and inflation doesn’t just hurt the public, but also the construction industries and factories. It is the responsibility of the Government to have a solution for the innocent public.

Asif Jameel

Awaran