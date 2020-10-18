President urges nation to follow SOPs as Covid-19 cases resurge

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to strictly follow the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a video message, the president said, “We have contained the pandemic to the significant extent however; adhering to the precautionary measures is inevitable to completely overcome the pandemic.”

Dr Alvi emphasised the need for wearing masks in mosques and bazaars to keep washing hands properly and observing social distancing so that Pakistan could fully contain the Covid-19.

He commended the role of clerics and media in spreading awareness regarding coronavirus. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan secured the people from being unemployed and helped the deserving people through Ehsaas programme. He added that the government’s smart lockdown policy yielded positive results in overcoming the pandemic.

The president said that the government has effectively fought the pandemic through maintaining a balance in the lockdown period and other steps for placing a barrier before the unemployment rate. Dr Alvi advised nationals to adopt precautionary measures for a few more months in view of risks for the virus spread during its new wave.

It is noteworthy to mention here that 16 more people died of coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll from the disease to 6,654, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).