Pakistan backs Azerbaijan to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue: PM

Pakistan welcomes truce between Azerbaijan, Armenia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister also paid tribute to Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity. He also extended felicitation to the president and fraternal people of Azerbaijan on their Independence Day.

Separately, the Foreign Office (FO) welcomed the truce agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia to prevent a further humanitarian crisis.

“This is s a positive development for peace and stability. We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured completely,” FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response queries from media person regarding the truce of October 18.

The spokesperson said Pakistan believed that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories.

“Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in line with the several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan said they had agreed on Saturday to a new humanitarian ceasefire from midnight (2000 GMT) in fighting over Azerbaijan’s ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both sides had accused each other earlier of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that had failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s.