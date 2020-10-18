‘No magic wand to solve problems’: Qureshi

Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was underwhelmed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally and said that the “Opposition does not have a magic wand to solve problems.”

Addressing a press conference in Multan, the minister further said that if the opposition had the ability to solve the problems they speak of, they would have done so when they were in power.

He compared the leaders of the PDM to “old players who lost their wickets to Imran Khan”, and remarked that there is no sense of unity in this 11-party anti-government alliance.

“PML-N workers started to leave the venue when Bilawal took the stage to address the protest. Similarly, PPP party workers went all quiet when the crowd was chanting slogans for Nawaz Sharif,” Qureshi said.

“Poor participation in the Gujranwala jalsa is proof of the fact that people will not repeat their mistakes,” he added.

The foreign minister said that the lack of unity would be the PDM’s downfall. He remarked that this alliance did not have a flag to stand under, or a central leadership to follow.

“This alliance, called PDM, is a temporary alliance. People consider it to be an unnatural alliance. Why unnatural? Because this movement does not have one flag, one leader or one ideology,” he said on the occasion.

He insisted that the incumbent government would not step aside at the “behest” of the oppositions’ claims of surrender and demands for accountability.

Qureshi told the presser that it was due to the efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the Kashmir issue had once again been taken up on the international forum.

“Dragging institutions into politics is not going to favour anybody. You should not target national institutions or democracy for your own ulterior motives,” he said in reply to Bilawal’s speech during the jalsa.

He further asked Bilawal how long the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman planned on getting votes on behalf of his late wife and father in law, Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.