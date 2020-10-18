Maryam, Falz join Bilawal in second PDM rally

The anti-government alliance continues its power show with its second rally taking place in Karachi where Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is joined by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman.

The PPP is hosting the second Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi on Sunday. Fazlur Rehman was the first to arrive in Karachi, and Maryam joined the other leaders of the PDM later today.

Furthermore, MNA Mohsin Dawar also arrived in Karachi to attend the rally along with supporters and workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) group on the invitation of the PPP chief. Dawar had not attended the first rally of the opposition alliance.

Unlike the first rally, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will not address the jalsa.

The PPP has been handling the arrangements of the second rally since Saturday, with 1500 workers volunteering to control the flow of traffic, make seating arrangements at the park, and ensure the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) are duly followed.

Bilawal paid a visit to the park earlier to check on the arrangements. He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani. The PPP chairman was briefed about the arrangements and preparation for the public meeting.

On Friday, the first PDM rally had taken place in Gujranwala, and this event had been called a ‘failed show of power’ by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government. In response, the PML-N vice president had said, “The government is unable to see things right now, but it will all be clear to them in a few days”.

Furthermore, on her way to the airport, Maryam had echoed her father’s statements, wherein he said this ‘game’ was above the current premier, and that Prime Minister Imran Khan “should stay out of it”.

Earlier, the PML-N leader had offered fateha at the Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s grave before making her way to the venue of today’s jalsa. She was accompanied by PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair, Captain retired Muhammad Safdar, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.