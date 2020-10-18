Lahore’s Hafeez Centre engulfed in flames after short circuit

Multiple floors of Hafeez Centre in Lahore were engulfed in flames after a short circuit caused a massive fire to break out in the large plaza.

According to police officials, the fire department was called into around 6 AM after a fire started on the second floor of the plaza, where mobile and laptop stores are located. It soon spread up to the fourth floor.

A number of officials reached the site, including Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassir Riaz and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh.

“Workers from Rescue 1122 and fire department are present at the site and are working on putting out the fire. Snorkels are also present and all resources will be utilised,” the CCPO said, adding that so far 25 people have been pulled out of the blaze.

Twelve fire brigades and 60 rescue officials are carrying out relief activities in the area. Reports from the ground state that eight fire brigades have run out of water.

So far, no causalities have been reported.

30-40 shops were caught in the fire, and eyewitnesses reported seeing shop owners trying to save the expensive electronics by carrying them out. Other shop owners wept the electronic items were reduced to ash in front of them.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed that authorities use all resources to put out the fire.

“Priority should be given to rescuing people stuck inside [the building],” he said and directed “immediate investigation” into the incident.

Furthermore, Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman has formed a 14 member committee to look into the incident. It has been directed to submit its report within 24 hours.