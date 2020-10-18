India lost Kashmir for all practical purposes: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that India is stuck in a difficult position in Indian Occupied Kashmir and is unable to figure out what to do.

In a statement, he said that India’s move of August 5, 2019 had expectedly backfired and it has lost Kashmir for all practical purposes. He said that India will have to hold a plebiscite as per the United Nations Resolutions to give Kashmiris their just right to self-determination as there is no other workable solution to the issue.

The SAPM said that India has been using Afghan territory against Pakistan and creating misunderstandings but now Pakistan has managed to improve the situation. He said that the Afghan leadership has come to realise that it was only Pakistan that could have helped get the Intra-Afghan Peace process to its present shape and would assist in its meaningful conclusion.

He also said that Pakistan is a responsible state and will never allow any move to jeopardise regional peace and security. Yousaf said that if India tries to test Pakistan, the response will be even bigger than demonstrated last year.