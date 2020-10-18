Embrace the natural world

Asides from America, many countries from European region like England, Germany have been reporting plenty of COVID-19 cases. In England, steps to offset the unemployment crisis and new lockdown restrictions have been chalked out/spelt out. Bizarre as it would seem, countries have been handling COVID-19 with so many strategic things found missing on the ground. What about strengthening immunity even as the world has been scrambling for that perfect vaccine? Not to mention mask wearing, social distancing, there are ways forward to make people of all ages immune to this virus – like taking rich food prepared with vegetables, drinking healthy drinks like milk. These are all the gifts from Nature.

Incidentally, there have been no proper messages from anywhere on such natural ingredients considered healthy. The student community has been the hardest-hit, not having been taken care of properly. It is time to reopen education institutions across the world through proper safety precautions.

When I was writing this letter, the US Supreme Court pick/nominee Amy Coney Barrett was facing Senate questions live on BBC and CNN [the interaction, questions and diction were just as interesting]. After all, people always want to be welcomed by others. In my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, people more so farmers have been working on their farms from dawn to dusk all day. Thereafter, they would usually emerge out of their fields “happy and energized” to have their daily needs fulfilled.

Sunlight, Nature’s most powerful gift, can bring out many changes to “handling such health crises.” Known for worship of the Sun and many scientific tempers, the Asian region will be able to open new doors to the health care system in terms of ancient medical methods, serene natural worlds like the Himalayas and other inherent natural gifts out there.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai