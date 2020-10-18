Dangerous Politics

The national interest must never be sacrificed

Political speeches and statements around the world are often captivating. Mostly, this depends on where the statement is coming from. US President Donald Trump may not be taken seriously by most but any remark made by him is considered with seriousness as in the end those are the words of the President of the United States of America. Sometimes senior political leaders issue careless statements which have far-reaching implications. These statements and speeches get into the headlines when issued by a person who is pivotal in the political dynamic of a particular country or region.

One may harbour any opinion but the same should be expressed in a manner which may not prejudice the national interests of their country. Similarly any statements which have the potential of damaging an institution should be avoided. The circumstances should be taken into account before embarking on a war of words, especially if one of the parties involved holds a key position in the corridors of power. After all, the enemies of a state are always on the lookout for infighting and the latter mostly benefits the former.

While some may disagree, Nawaz Sharif is a central figure when it comes to Pakistani politics. The man has remained the chief executive of the country three times and still has a considerable vote bank and support amongst the people. In fact, his party received the largest number of individual votes even while losing the general election. Therefore, Sharif plays a pivotal role in the political arena of Pakistan. For the past couple of years, Nawaz Sharif & Co. have been at the forefront of facing the brunt of accountability. Being disqualified by the Supreme Court, Nawaz has remained the target of NAB authorities, eventually being convicted and jailed. Owing to his coincidental health issues, Nawaz found a safe passage to London where he currently remains holed up on the pretext of an ongoing medical treatment.

The suicidal mission on which Nawaz has embarked is going to create more problems than it will solve. It appears that desperation in London has forced the PML(N) supremo to issue reckless statements without understanding the consequences of such comments. Nobody likes intervention of any sort, but there is a way to criticize everything. How would the opposition feel if General Asif Ghafoor was to address a press conference detailing the alleged corruption of the different political leaders and outlining the losses of billions which the exchequer has faced owing to their inefficient governance?

In his absence, most of the party leaders continue to face challenges at the hands of NAB and his brother and nephew currently remain incarcerated. His daughter on the other hand is playing a key role in extending his narrative to the masses. She is steadfast and unreservedly puts forward her father’s narrative; though often toeing across the line. The hardline stance that Nawaz has adopted after Panama case has gained traction amongst his supporters and purported flag-bearers of democracy. However, being in an important position, it is imperative that a political leader must balance all odds before taking a line or issuing statements. In terms of their constitutional rights, Nawaz and company have the right to criticize the involvement of the military establishment in political affairs yet, at the same time, it is important to protect the national interests of the country.

As they say, there is a way to put forward different narratives. Unfortunately, it appears that Nawaz Sharif has failed to appreciate the sensitivity of his recent remarks and is unaware of the consequences of his statements. Criticizing the military establishment for allegedly meddling in the affairs of the state is one thing but naming individuals from within the Army takes the game to an altogether new level. While Nawaz may have hoped for the desired effect; an enthralling applause from supporters. However, in the larger context, taking names of the serving Army Chief helps our enemies more than it helps Nawaz. COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and others continue to play an integral part in terms of regional security. Maligning them directly with blatant accusations gives reason to our enemies to exploit and push forward their vested agendas. Such irresponsible statements only make their jobs easier. It might gain some praise from his supporters but in the long run it is an irrational and uncalled-for statement.

Military dictatorships have been condemned in the past because they held the Constitution in abeyance and openly defied the supremacy of Parliament and democracy. Open defiance does not go unpunished, be it by any side. Gen Ziaul Haq is not remembered in the nicest of words by most as he openly defied democracy. Similarly, Nawaz maybe of the view that a hardline stance, never taken before, is going to help him. He must not forget that it was at the behest of a military dictator that he found a seat at the table. One must not forget the humble beginnings from where they start. These bold speeches are not going to help him. In fact it’ll prove to be disastrous for the country. Our enemies are already celebrating his statement and are targeting Pakistan as a whole. In the end, the military establishment is part of the nation; any foreign negativity against it affects the entire system.

Movements against the incumbent government may be initiated within the constitutional framework of doing so. However, naming individuals in political speeches in order to make them controversial is going to be severely counter-productive in the near future. What does the PML(N) expect out of it? A revolution against the military establishment? Rioting against the PTI government? None of the above is beneficial for Pakistan. A narrative against the military establishment is not going to absolve the Sharif family of being held accountable for their actions during incumbency.

A rebellion is appreciated when the rebel is pure. A man tainted with corrupt practices and a heavy baggage of financial embezzlements cannot become a messiah. A tree whose roots are venomous will only give poisonous fruit, howsoever serene it may seem.