Culture and Tourism Authority organizes leisure tour of historic city of Peshawar

Director-General (DG) Tourism Authority Capt (r) Kamran Afridi said that Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be introduced as tourist destinations.

The purpose of organizing the city tour was to highlight the importance of visiting the historical places here.

Under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP CTA), a tour of the historical sites of Peshawar, the oldest residential city in South Asia, was organized. The event was attended by female members of the Provincial Assembly, including singer Leela Khan, Pashto actress Shazma Haleem and their families.

Laila Khan took part in a historic visit to Peshawar as a tourist ambassador and not only spent time with families but also toured all the historical places with them. The tour of the flower city of Peshawar started from the Peshawar Museum.

The families were given a detailed briefing on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist archaeology, sculptures and other antiquities. Later, tourists visited Masjid Mahabat Khan, Heritage Trail, Sethi House, Gurgathari and the museums, temples, historical fire brigade and others located there.

Afridi was also present on the occasion. Talking to the media, the director-general said that Peshawar and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should become a tourist destination.

In addition, such tours will soon be organized in the tribal districts of KP to promote tourism in these districts as well.

He further said that tour operators, travel agents and the private sector are working together for the promotion of tourism. During the historic tour, a traditional rabab music concert was also held at Sethi House for the families, after which the tourists were entertained with traditional food at the famous Food Street Namak Mandi.

The families participating in the tour said that such an entertaining and touring tour not only provides an opportunity for entertainment but also an opportunity to learn about the history of Peshawar, historical sites and much more.

On the occasion of the historic city tour, special assistance was provided by Rescue 1122, District Administration, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Traffic Police and other departments.