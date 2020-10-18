Covid-19 claims 16 more lives; 567 fresh infections reported

ISLAMABAD: 16 more people died of coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll from the disease to 6,654, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, 567 fresh infections surfaced when 32,062 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 323,019. Around 307,069 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 429 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 9,296 from which 534 patients are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 4,074,024 tests have been conducted so far. So far, Sindh has reported 141,713 cases, Punjab 101,559, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 38,598, Balochistan 15,669, Islamabad 17,996, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 3,437, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 4,047.

Meanwhile, Balochistan health officials have announced 25 more cases of Covid-19 in the province in the last 24 hours. Total count of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 15,669 after detection of 25 new cases in Balochistan, the provincial health department said in a statement.

After a pause of 19 days, a patient of Covid-19 died in Balochistan in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll by the disease in the province to 147, according to the health department report. The health officials conducted 1,023 tests in the province in the last 24 hours finding 25 positive cases of novel coronavirus.

Ten more patients were recovered, increasing the number of overall recoveries in Balochistan to 15,305. The health department has also reported 18 new infections of coronavirus in educational institutions soaring the tally of total cases in these institutions to 638.

Provincial health department earlier said that 98 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered to health in Balochistan. The death rate by the disease remained at 1 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Sunday reported 134 new cases of novel coronavirus and 10 deaths by the disease during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the province has reached to 101,559 with addition of 134 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll by Covid-19 in Punjab has reached 2,298 as 10 more patients died by the disease in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said. In new cases, 77 reported from Lahore, 13 cases from Multan and 10 new cases from Rawalpindi, according to the spokesperson.

Overall, 97,219 patients of Covid-19 have recovered in Punjab. After a downward trend of the reported cases of coronavirus in Punjab, the number of cases has again started surging gradually.