Coronavirus and SOPs

We all know that corona virus is spreading over the world like a wild-fire. And there are poor people who don’t have any money to treat themselves in this regard. Because of thCoronavirus any things are stopped in the world and most importantly education is being destroyed in one way or another. It is better that everyone should be serious and follow the SOPs and corona will not catch us. Thus, I request the authority to not allow anyone wandering without any mask and take strict action against them.

Nazeer Basham

Turbat