Asad lashes out at Nawaz for speaking against state institutions

Planning Minister Asad Umar lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif for speaking against the state institutions in the latter’s speech during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) address.

The above was said while speaking to the media in Karachi, and the planning minister was accompanied by Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was responding to Nawaz’s speech from the Gujranwala jalsa, which was held on Friday. “Mian sahib, your threats will not work now. The time for questions has passed, and now you have to answer,” he said.

Asad said that Nawaz spoke against the army because he could not get an NRO. He went on to remark that last year, Nawaz’s party members had been told to vote in favour of the tenure extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, but now Nawaz speaks against the same man to suit his own agenda.

“If General Qamar Javed Bajwa did so much against you, why did you vote for his extension?” the minister questioned.

Asad said that Nawaz was dragging state “institutions into politics” in his attempts to secure an NRO for himself and for his daughter. “He has always gone against institutions in the country for his political gains,” he added.

He also said that after the opposition had failed to block in Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) bills in the National Assembly (NA), Nawaz sent an envoy to General Bajwa’s house. This envoy claimed that the army chief was an old friend, and they were merely playing ludo, he added.

The same enjoy also met with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Faiz Hameed, the minister said.

Furthermore, Asad pointed out that Nawaz spoke against the state institutions, but never raised his voice about the Indian spy.

“If you are truly brave, why could you not speak about [Indian spy] Kulbhushan Jadhav […] Why do you not lash out at India?” he asked.

Slamming Nawaz for directing questions at certain powerful individuals in his address at the Gujranwala jalsa, Asad said, “You [Nawaz] are an indicted criminal, you do not get to ask questions.”

Zaidi said, “The opposition is running a ‘save our corruption campaign’ […] We will bring the law into action and bring back Nawaz Sharif.”

Asad’s press conference came shortly before a major PDM rally started in Karachi.