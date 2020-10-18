Another Zainab

Two-and-a-half-year-old Zainab was brutally murdered after being raped in Charsadda. The incident disappeared after circulating on social media for a few days. But on the other hand, the whole family of the oppressed, especially the parents, will be in great distress. Parents may have had great dreams for a little one, but the oppressors stole everything. The occurrence of one tragic event after another is in fact a failure of the rulers. The escalation of traumatic events has gradually spread fear and anxiety among the people. In order to prevent such atrocities, the oppressors should be severely punished. If the government does not punish them, such incidents will increase. The responsible body should take immediate action and bring justice to the victim’s family.

Hunzla Kakar

Zhob