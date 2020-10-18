4 army troops among 16 who died in bus accident

GILGIT: At least 16 people, including four soldiers of Pakistan Army, died after a passenger bus tumbled off into a deep ravine on Gilgit Road near Tungus due to landslide on Sunday.

According to details, the ill-fated passenger van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when the incident took place at midnight at Tangoos, destroying the vehicle, Assistant Commissioner Rondeau said in a statement. The deceased soldiers were identified as Suna Khan, Asif, Irshad and Farooq.

Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene and launched a relief operation to remove the rubble and retrieve passengers of the van under the debris. The rescue operation has been completed and all dead bodies have been retrieved from the debris, according to the rescue sources. The rescuers removed 16 dead bodies from the debris.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Mir Afzal has expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident and expressed his condolences with the bereaved families. He also directed the authorities to take steps to send the bodies of the deceased to their families to their native areas.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passenger coach accident on Gilgit-Skardu Road. He prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families. He directed the administration to complete rescue operations at the earliest.